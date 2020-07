Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location is perfect for someone wanting great access to all City Center has to offer!! Nice open floor plan on second floor with lots of natural light, Beautiful kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of storage. Enjoy the relaxation of the large master suite getaway on the 3rd floor.You don't want to miss out on this gem!!