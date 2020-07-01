All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11207 Shannon Hills Dr
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:21 PM

11207 Shannon Hills Dr

11207 Shannon Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11207 Shannon Hills Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
fireplace
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
11207 Shannon Hills Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1100
Security Deposit: $900
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1640
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher

Extras: Don't miss out on this beautiful property and call it your next home! This cute townhouse in the Meadow Chase subdivision will charm you. It comes with a spacious living room that has a fireplace for a cozy night. 3 roomy bedrooms and 2 spacious full baths. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and more than enough cabinets for storage. Dining area right outside the open kitchen. Cute fenced green area at the front. Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4430563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11207 Shannon Hills Dr have any available units?
11207 Shannon Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11207 Shannon Hills Dr have?
Some of 11207 Shannon Hills Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11207 Shannon Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11207 Shannon Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11207 Shannon Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11207 Shannon Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11207 Shannon Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 11207 Shannon Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11207 Shannon Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11207 Shannon Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11207 Shannon Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 11207 Shannon Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11207 Shannon Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 11207 Shannon Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11207 Shannon Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11207 Shannon Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.

