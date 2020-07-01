Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly concierge fireplace online portal carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

11207 Shannon Hills Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1100

Security Deposit: $900

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1640

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher



Extras: Don't miss out on this beautiful property and call it your next home! This cute townhouse in the Meadow Chase subdivision will charm you. It comes with a spacious living room that has a fireplace for a cozy night. 3 roomy bedrooms and 2 spacious full baths. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and more than enough cabinets for storage. Dining area right outside the open kitchen. Cute fenced green area at the front. Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE4430563)