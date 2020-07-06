All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:51 PM

11207 French Oak

11207 French Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11207 French Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
game room
parking
media room
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in a beautiful chateau within the 24/7 guard-gated Royal Oaks Country Club community! Outstanding home situated on a desirable interior lot with a crisp & clean open concept design. Downstairs Master Suite features wood flooring and custom shades, lovely light fixtures throughout, gorgeous kitchen with high breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Charming downstairs study and gallery-like foyer is wonderful for displaying decor & art. Sizable upstairs secondary bedrooms plus a large gameroom & separate media room option, which could also be utilized as a fitness, crafting or seasonal storage room. Breathtaking covered patio area with pergola, lush landscaping & slate tiles. You will marvel over this beautiful home and its' park-like setting in the backyard. Royal Oaks Country Club offers resort-like living and all the conveniences of the great City of Houston!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11207 French Oak have any available units?
11207 French Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11207 French Oak have?
Some of 11207 French Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11207 French Oak currently offering any rent specials?
11207 French Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11207 French Oak pet-friendly?
No, 11207 French Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11207 French Oak offer parking?
Yes, 11207 French Oak offers parking.
Does 11207 French Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11207 French Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11207 French Oak have a pool?
No, 11207 French Oak does not have a pool.
Does 11207 French Oak have accessible units?
Yes, 11207 French Oak has accessible units.
Does 11207 French Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11207 French Oak has units with dishwashers.

