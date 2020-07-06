11207 French Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym game room parking media room

INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in a beautiful chateau within the 24/7 guard-gated Royal Oaks Country Club community! Outstanding home situated on a desirable interior lot with a crisp & clean open concept design. Downstairs Master Suite features wood flooring and custom shades, lovely light fixtures throughout, gorgeous kitchen with high breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Charming downstairs study and gallery-like foyer is wonderful for displaying decor & art. Sizable upstairs secondary bedrooms plus a large gameroom & separate media room option, which could also be utilized as a fitness, crafting or seasonal storage room. Breathtaking covered patio area with pergola, lush landscaping & slate tiles. You will marvel over this beautiful home and its' park-like setting in the backyard. Royal Oaks Country Club offers resort-like living and all the conveniences of the great City of Houston!