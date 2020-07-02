All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1119 Oxford Street

1119 Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Oxford Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two bedroom with yard behind gated entry to off-street parking. First floor lease with Central a/c and heat! Large screened in front porch not included in the Sq ftage. This updated rental is ready for living and entertaining. The kitchen design encourages an openness for serving, or dining. A washer/dryer is included. Water and the yard maintenance are included in the rent. Located just off 11th Street and across from Buchanan's Nursery between Heights Blvd and Studewood. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Oxford Street have any available units?
1119 Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Oxford Street have?
Some of 1119 Oxford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1119 Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 1119 Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 Oxford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 1119 Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 1119 Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Oxford Street has units with dishwashers.

