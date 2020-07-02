All apartments in Houston
1110 Ivy Wall Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:33 PM

1110 Ivy Wall Drive

1110 Ivy Wall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Ivy Wall Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
pet friendly
NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED IF LEASE SIGNED BY 11/30/19! Desirable neighborhood in the Fleetwood subdivision with great school district in Katy ISD. Completely Remodeled, 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that can be used as a study, 3.5 baths 2 car garage. This house has porcelain tile, brand new carpet, custom cabinets, granite countertops, an amazing kitchen, stainless steel appliances, fireplace. Formal dining, huge living space that is open to the kitchen, with an added gameroom and a utility room,. This home has it all, including a master bedroom with a beautifully remodeled master bath with double sinks, wooded accent wall, huge glass in cased walk in shower, and walk-in closet. All measurements are approx. Schedule your showing today, before it is too late.**Refrigerator, washer and dryer included** **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets **Ask about our No Security Deposit program!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Ivy Wall Drive have any available units?
1110 Ivy Wall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Ivy Wall Drive have?
Some of 1110 Ivy Wall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Ivy Wall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Ivy Wall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Ivy Wall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Ivy Wall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Ivy Wall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Ivy Wall Drive offers parking.
Does 1110 Ivy Wall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Ivy Wall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Ivy Wall Drive have a pool?
No, 1110 Ivy Wall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Ivy Wall Drive have accessible units?
No, 1110 Ivy Wall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Ivy Wall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Ivy Wall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

