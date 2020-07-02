1110 Ivy Wall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage pet friendly

NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED IF LEASE SIGNED BY 11/30/19! Desirable neighborhood in the Fleetwood subdivision with great school district in Katy ISD. Completely Remodeled, 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that can be used as a study, 3.5 baths 2 car garage. This house has porcelain tile, brand new carpet, custom cabinets, granite countertops, an amazing kitchen, stainless steel appliances, fireplace. Formal dining, huge living space that is open to the kitchen, with an added gameroom and a utility room,. This home has it all, including a master bedroom with a beautifully remodeled master bath with double sinks, wooded accent wall, huge glass in cased walk in shower, and walk-in closet. All measurements are approx. Schedule your showing today, before it is too late.**Refrigerator, washer and dryer included** **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets **Ask about our No Security Deposit program!