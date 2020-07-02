All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11070 Katy Fwy
Last updated January 8 2020 at 3:00 PM

11070 Katy Fwy

11070 Katy Freeway · No Longer Available
Location

11070 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
conference room
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
Let us reminisce of more innocent times. When news was just boring rather than fake. When string cheese was a viable lunch item. When video games involved saving princesses. Before that president (of your local intramural kickball league) that you really don't like came to power. Let your mind swim in the simpler days when you could just scroll through 2 to 3 cable channels before giving up and playing basketball outside. Ah. The good ol days. Similarly, may this fabulous modern houston apartment remind of these innocent days. With it's red brick walls, it's leather seated movie theatre, and cool jungle gym playground thing. Come check it out!

Apartment Amenities

Well-designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom townhome floor plans

Exceptional living spaces with soaring ceilings and expansive windows

Wireless intrusion alarm capability

Private backyards available in select residences

Luxurious engineered hardwood flooring in living and dining areas

Upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans

Hall/Entry closet*

Full balconies

Energy-efficient washers and dryers in every residence

Granite slab counter tops and elegant tile backsplashes

Hardwood cabinets with elite 42" upper storage

Under-cabinet lighting

Energy-efficient washers and dryers in every residence

Open-concept design with a stainless steel appliance package and freestanding island workstation

Deep, undermounted stainless steel sinks

Walk-in pantry in select residences

Spacious bedrooms that accommodate full king size bedroom suites

Ceramic tile flooring in baths

Separate, stand-alone showers

Linen shelving

Generous closet space, including walk-in space

Granite slab counter tops

Oversized soaking tubs with ceramic surrounds

Double vanity sinks

Premium, luxury-pile carpet in bedrooms and closets

Upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans

Community Amenities

Private, attached garage for every residence

Controlled access gates

24-hour emergency maintenance

Door-to-door garbage valet and recycle program

Full Concierge Menu of Services Available

WiFi-enabled Business Lounge with Mac and PC systems

Multi-functional fax/scanner and printer

WiFi-enabled resident courtyard with resort-style pool, covered cabanas, tanning decks, conversational firepit, grilling areas, and ample cozy seating areas

Trellised lounging areas

Fully-stocked Refreshment Center with sweets and treats

WiFi-enabled lavish Clubroom with Social Scene Seating

Two conference rooms available for reservations

24-hour Fitness Club with state-of-the-art equipment

Bench training with free weights

Circuit training

Group fitness classes at the touch of a button through "FitnessOnDemand"

Resistance training

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11070 Katy Fwy have any available units?
11070 Katy Fwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11070 Katy Fwy have?
Some of 11070 Katy Fwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11070 Katy Fwy currently offering any rent specials?
11070 Katy Fwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11070 Katy Fwy pet-friendly?
No, 11070 Katy Fwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11070 Katy Fwy offer parking?
Yes, 11070 Katy Fwy offers parking.
Does 11070 Katy Fwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11070 Katy Fwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11070 Katy Fwy have a pool?
Yes, 11070 Katy Fwy has a pool.
Does 11070 Katy Fwy have accessible units?
Yes, 11070 Katy Fwy has accessible units.
Does 11070 Katy Fwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 11070 Katy Fwy does not have units with dishwashers.

