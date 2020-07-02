11070 Katy Fwy

Amenities
Let us reminisce of more innocent times. When news was just boring rather than fake. When string cheese was a viable lunch item. When video games involved saving princesses. Before that president (of your local intramural kickball league) that you really don't like came to power. Let your mind swim in the simpler days when you could just scroll through 2 to 3 cable channels before giving up and playing basketball outside. Ah. The good ol days. Similarly, may this fabulous modern houston apartment remind of these innocent days. With it's red brick walls, it's leather seated movie theatre, and cool jungle gym playground thing. Come check it out!
Apartment Amenities
Well-designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom townhome floor plans
Exceptional living spaces with soaring ceilings and expansive windows
Wireless intrusion alarm capability
Private backyards available in select residences
Luxurious engineered hardwood flooring in living and dining areas
Upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans
Hall/Entry closet*
Full balconies
Energy-efficient washers and dryers in every residence
Granite slab counter tops and elegant tile backsplashes
Hardwood cabinets with elite 42" upper storage
Under-cabinet lighting
Energy-efficient washers and dryers in every residence
Open-concept design with a stainless steel appliance package and freestanding island workstation
Deep, undermounted stainless steel sinks
Walk-in pantry in select residences
Spacious bedrooms that accommodate full king size bedroom suites
Ceramic tile flooring in baths
Separate, stand-alone showers
Linen shelving
Generous closet space, including walk-in space
Granite slab counter tops
Oversized soaking tubs with ceramic surrounds
Double vanity sinks
Premium, luxury-pile carpet in bedrooms and closets
Upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans
Community Amenities
Private, attached garage for every residence
Controlled access gates
24-hour emergency maintenance
Door-to-door garbage valet and recycle program
Full Concierge Menu of Services Available
WiFi-enabled Business Lounge with Mac and PC systems
Multi-functional fax/scanner and printer
WiFi-enabled resident courtyard with resort-style pool, covered cabanas, tanning decks, conversational firepit, grilling areas, and ample cozy seating areas
Trellised lounging areas
Fully-stocked Refreshment Center with sweets and treats
WiFi-enabled lavish Clubroom with Social Scene Seating
Two conference rooms available for reservations
24-hour Fitness Club with state-of-the-art equipment
Bench training with free weights
Circuit training
Group fitness classes at the touch of a button through "FitnessOnDemand"
Resistance training
Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?
Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.