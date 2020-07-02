11070 Katy Fwy

Amenities

Let us reminisce of more innocent times. When news was just boring rather than fake. When string cheese was a viable lunch item. When video games involved saving princesses. Before that president (of your local intramural kickball league) that you really don't like came to power. Let your mind swim in the simpler days when you could just scroll through 2 to 3 cable channels before giving up and playing basketball outside. Ah. The good ol days. Similarly, may this fabulous modern houston apartment remind of these innocent days. With it's red brick walls, it's leather seated movie theatre, and cool jungle gym playground thing. Come check it out!



Apartment Amenities



Well-designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom townhome floor plans



Exceptional living spaces with soaring ceilings and expansive windows



Wireless intrusion alarm capability



Private backyards available in select residences



Luxurious engineered hardwood flooring in living and dining areas



Upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans



Hall/Entry closet*



Full balconies



Energy-efficient washers and dryers in every residence



Granite slab counter tops and elegant tile backsplashes



Hardwood cabinets with elite 42" upper storage



Under-cabinet lighting



Energy-efficient washers and dryers in every residence



Open-concept design with a stainless steel appliance package and freestanding island workstation



Deep, undermounted stainless steel sinks



Walk-in pantry in select residences



Spacious bedrooms that accommodate full king size bedroom suites



Ceramic tile flooring in baths



Separate, stand-alone showers



Linen shelving



Generous closet space, including walk-in space



Granite slab counter tops



Oversized soaking tubs with ceramic surrounds



Double vanity sinks



Premium, luxury-pile carpet in bedrooms and closets



Upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans



Community Amenities



Private, attached garage for every residence



Controlled access gates



24-hour emergency maintenance



Door-to-door garbage valet and recycle program



Full Concierge Menu of Services Available



WiFi-enabled Business Lounge with Mac and PC systems



Multi-functional fax/scanner and printer



WiFi-enabled resident courtyard with resort-style pool, covered cabanas, tanning decks, conversational firepit, grilling areas, and ample cozy seating areas



Trellised lounging areas



Fully-stocked Refreshment Center with sweets and treats



WiFi-enabled lavish Clubroom with Social Scene Seating



Two conference rooms available for reservations



24-hour Fitness Club with state-of-the-art equipment



Bench training with free weights



Circuit training



Group fitness classes at the touch of a button through "FitnessOnDemand"



Resistance training



