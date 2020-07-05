All apartments in Houston
11022 Dalebrook Drive

11022 Dalebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11022 Dalebrook Drive, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath packed with comfort and style! Beautifully updated w/ hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, freshly painted interior walls, ceiling fans, storage space, and newly installed bedroom carpet... and its for LEASE! Large front/back yard w/ plenty of driveway space. Ready for immediate move in! Now accepting Section-8/ Housing Vouchers *550+ credit score, no broken leases/evictions within 3 years, 3x the rent in gross income *Pets case by case basis* Call listing agent today to check it out! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11022 Dalebrook Drive have any available units?
11022 Dalebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11022 Dalebrook Drive have?
Some of 11022 Dalebrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11022 Dalebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11022 Dalebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11022 Dalebrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11022 Dalebrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11022 Dalebrook Drive offer parking?
No, 11022 Dalebrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11022 Dalebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11022 Dalebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11022 Dalebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 11022 Dalebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11022 Dalebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 11022 Dalebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11022 Dalebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11022 Dalebrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

