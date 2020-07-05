11022 Dalebrook Drive

Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath packed with comfort and style! Beautifully updated w/ hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, freshly painted interior walls, ceiling fans, storage space, and newly installed bedroom carpet... and its for LEASE! Large front/back yard w/ plenty of driveway space. Ready for immediate move in! Now accepting Section-8/ Housing Vouchers *550+ credit score, no broken leases/evictions within 3 years, 3x the rent in gross income *Pets case by case basis* Call listing agent today to check it out! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!!