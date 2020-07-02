All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

11002 Hammerly Boulevard

11002 Hammerly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11002 Hammerly Boulevard, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to 11002 Hammerly Blvd unit 159; Hammerly Woods Condos! This recently updated two bedroom rental comes complete with two parking spaces directly behind the unit that are both covered. Inside youll find a washer and dryer, refrigerator, full sized oven and dishwasher to complete the full size kitchen. With this units large living room and ample storage under the stairs in various closets throughout, youll find it easy to entertain guests. Upstairs enjoy two large bedrooms with on suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Hardwood flooring leads to the bedrooms with carpet for comfort. No need to worry about yard maintenance here the Landlord and HOA have got you covered. Pets are welcome on a case by case bases. Live well with the communities automatic gates synchronized with your phone to open. Outdoors youll find plenty of green space and amenities to match. Enjoy the pool, playground, and outdoor grilling space. Welcome home to 11002 Hammerly Blvd 159.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11002 Hammerly Boulevard have any available units?
11002 Hammerly Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11002 Hammerly Boulevard have?
Some of 11002 Hammerly Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11002 Hammerly Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11002 Hammerly Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11002 Hammerly Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11002 Hammerly Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11002 Hammerly Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11002 Hammerly Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11002 Hammerly Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11002 Hammerly Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11002 Hammerly Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 11002 Hammerly Boulevard has a pool.
Does 11002 Hammerly Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11002 Hammerly Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11002 Hammerly Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11002 Hammerly Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

