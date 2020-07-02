11002 Hammerly Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome to 11002 Hammerly Blvd unit 159; Hammerly Woods Condos! This recently updated two bedroom rental comes complete with two parking spaces directly behind the unit that are both covered. Inside youll find a washer and dryer, refrigerator, full sized oven and dishwasher to complete the full size kitchen. With this units large living room and ample storage under the stairs in various closets throughout, youll find it easy to entertain guests. Upstairs enjoy two large bedrooms with on suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Hardwood flooring leads to the bedrooms with carpet for comfort. No need to worry about yard maintenance here the Landlord and HOA have got you covered. Pets are welcome on a case by case bases. Live well with the communities automatic gates synchronized with your phone to open. Outdoors youll find plenty of green space and amenities to match. Enjoy the pool, playground, and outdoor grilling space. Welcome home to 11002 Hammerly Blvd 159.