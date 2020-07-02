1100 Uptown Park Boulevard

Amenities
*BRAND NEW WHITE PAINT THROUGHOUT* Welcome to luxury living at its finest in one of Houston's most prestigious high rise buildings with one of the best views in the building. A short walk away from Uptown Park gives you an extraordinary location steps away from fine dining, upscale boutiques, shops, wine bars & coffee shops. Minutes from Galleria Mall and Memorial Park. Enjoy unbelievable panoramic views of the city, including a gorgeous Downtown view from your living room. Both bedrooms are spacious with beautiful high ceilings throughout the condo. Gleaming recently polished hardwood floors with luxurious finishes in living areas & fresh white paint (not pictured). This rental comes with impeccable service: 24hr concierge, manned gate, valet, porter, gym, spa, clubhouse, pool & garden. All appliances included with rental. This unit comes fully furnished or can be unfurnished - inquire about all options for pricing. Easy access to 610 Loop and I-10. Schedule your private tour today.