All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:24 PM

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
valet service
*BRAND NEW WHITE PAINT THROUGHOUT* Welcome to luxury living at its finest in one of Houston's most prestigious high rise buildings with one of the best views in the building. A short walk away from Uptown Park gives you an extraordinary location steps away from fine dining, upscale boutiques, shops, wine bars & coffee shops. Minutes from Galleria Mall and Memorial Park. Enjoy unbelievable panoramic views of the city, including a gorgeous Downtown view from your living room. Both bedrooms are spacious with beautiful high ceilings throughout the condo. Gleaming recently polished hardwood floors with luxurious finishes in living areas & fresh white paint (not pictured). This rental comes with impeccable service: 24hr concierge, manned gate, valet, porter, gym, spa, clubhouse, pool & garden. All appliances included with rental. This unit comes fully furnished or can be unfurnished - inquire about all options for pricing. Easy access to 610 Loop and I-10. Schedule your private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard have any available units?
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard have?
Some of 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Uptown Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crest Apartments
2300 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77042
Alexan 5151
5151 Hidalgo St
Houston, TX 77056
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX 77054
Olympia at Willowick Park
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Houston House
1617 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77002
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Sovereign at Regent Square
3233 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Camden Station
12355 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77067

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston