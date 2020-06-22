11 Greens Edge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub

11 Greens Edge is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac between holes 4 & 5 of The Clubs of Kingwood's Forest Course in the peaceful community of Kingwood Greens Village. Newly remodeled open concept 1 story features a spacious living room with beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace surround, breakfast and kitchen area with ample cabinet storage, formal dining, 4th room with private access to atrium, and custom heated pool/spa with recently updated PebbleTec plaster. The sizable kitchen offers island seating, a gas cooktop with stainless steel vent hood, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and under cabinet lighting. Relaxing Master Suite with built in speakers is complete with dual vanities, his and hers walk-in closets, large garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. Enjoy a round of golf on on a PGA round I Qualifier course or hop in your cart and enjoy the breeze as you make your way to nearby shops/restaurants. Schedule a showing to see this exceptional home today!