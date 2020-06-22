All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:31 AM

11 Greens Edge Drive

11 Greens Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11 Greens Edge Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
11 Greens Edge is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac between holes 4 & 5 of The Clubs of Kingwood's Forest Course in the peaceful community of Kingwood Greens Village. Newly remodeled open concept 1 story features a spacious living room with beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace surround, breakfast and kitchen area with ample cabinet storage, formal dining, 4th room with private access to atrium, and custom heated pool/spa with recently updated PebbleTec plaster. The sizable kitchen offers island seating, a gas cooktop with stainless steel vent hood, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and under cabinet lighting. Relaxing Master Suite with built in speakers is complete with dual vanities, his and hers walk-in closets, large garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. Enjoy a round of golf on on a PGA round I Qualifier course or hop in your cart and enjoy the breeze as you make your way to nearby shops/restaurants. Schedule a showing to see this exceptional home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Greens Edge Drive have any available units?
11 Greens Edge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Greens Edge Drive have?
Some of 11 Greens Edge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Greens Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Greens Edge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Greens Edge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Greens Edge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11 Greens Edge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Greens Edge Drive offers parking.
Does 11 Greens Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Greens Edge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Greens Edge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11 Greens Edge Drive has a pool.
Does 11 Greens Edge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11 Greens Edge Drive has accessible units.
Does 11 Greens Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Greens Edge Drive has units with dishwashers.

