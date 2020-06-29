All apartments in Houston
10938 Wrenwood Green

10938 Wrenwood Green
Location

10938 Wrenwood Green, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
IMPRESSIVE & SOPHISTICATED FREESTANDING townhome in the beautiful, gated Upland Park community. You will marvel over the countless upgrades & how well-appointed this gorgeous French-inspired beauty really is! Stunning wood flooring throughout paired with fabulous kitchen cabinetry upgraded to offer additional upper storage space & charming glass fronts for display (rare find)! You will greatly appreciate the FIRST-FLOOR living/kitchen area with soaring ceiling height, elegant gaslog fireplace, quality craftmanship, double-paned windows, magnificent Master Suite, huge walk-in closets, designer stair runner, and superb finishes! Third floor flex-room features a private bath & closet. It can function as a 4th bedrm/gameroom/media. Escape to one of the multiple outdoor living areas, whether it be the 1st-floor back patio complete with artificial grass for low-maintenance or the enormous 3rd-floor rooftop deck complete with waterproof decking material. Prime location & remarkable finishes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10938 Wrenwood Green have any available units?
10938 Wrenwood Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10938 Wrenwood Green have?
Some of 10938 Wrenwood Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10938 Wrenwood Green currently offering any rent specials?
10938 Wrenwood Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10938 Wrenwood Green pet-friendly?
No, 10938 Wrenwood Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10938 Wrenwood Green offer parking?
Yes, 10938 Wrenwood Green offers parking.
Does 10938 Wrenwood Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10938 Wrenwood Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10938 Wrenwood Green have a pool?
No, 10938 Wrenwood Green does not have a pool.
Does 10938 Wrenwood Green have accessible units?
Yes, 10938 Wrenwood Green has accessible units.
Does 10938 Wrenwood Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10938 Wrenwood Green has units with dishwashers.

