10938 Wrenwood Green

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

IMPRESSIVE & SOPHISTICATED FREESTANDING townhome in the beautiful, gated Upland Park community. You will marvel over the countless upgrades & how well-appointed this gorgeous French-inspired beauty really is! Stunning wood flooring throughout paired with fabulous kitchen cabinetry upgraded to offer additional upper storage space & charming glass fronts for display (rare find)! You will greatly appreciate the FIRST-FLOOR living/kitchen area with soaring ceiling height, elegant gaslog fireplace, quality craftmanship, double-paned windows, magnificent Master Suite, huge walk-in closets, designer stair runner, and superb finishes! Third floor flex-room features a private bath & closet. It can function as a 4th bedrm/gameroom/media. Escape to one of the multiple outdoor living areas, whether it be the 1st-floor back patio complete with artificial grass for low-maintenance or the enormous 3rd-floor rooftop deck complete with waterproof decking material. Prime location & remarkable finishes!