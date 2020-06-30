10927 Doud Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Price & Location! This home has both. House located in close to the Medical Center, Downtown and Galleria, lots of shopping and restaurants within minutes. When you walk into the foyer, you will notice the formal dining and living room area with hardwood floors. Once you come thru the foyer, you walk into the den or family room, whichever you prefer to make it. You will notice the natural light that comes through the home. The kitchen is definitely for the chef of the family, granite countertops, and have you seen so many cabinets? Home features split floor plan, the master bedroom & bath is to the back of the home and other rooms and bath are in the front part of the home.There are tile, carpet, and wood flooring. Oversized den for entertaining family and friends. Come take a look before its gone!