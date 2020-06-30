All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:19 PM

10927 Doud Street

10927 Doud Street · No Longer Available
Location

10927 Doud Street, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Price & Location! This home has both. House located in close to the Medical Center, Downtown and Galleria, lots of shopping and restaurants within minutes. When you walk into the foyer, you will notice the formal dining and living room area with hardwood floors. Once you come thru the foyer, you walk into the den or family room, whichever you prefer to make it. You will notice the natural light that comes through the home. The kitchen is definitely for the chef of the family, granite countertops, and have you seen so many cabinets? Home features split floor plan, the master bedroom & bath is to the back of the home and other rooms and bath are in the front part of the home.There are tile, carpet, and wood flooring. Oversized den for entertaining family and friends. Come take a look before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10927 Doud Street have any available units?
10927 Doud Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10927 Doud Street have?
Some of 10927 Doud Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10927 Doud Street currently offering any rent specials?
10927 Doud Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10927 Doud Street pet-friendly?
No, 10927 Doud Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10927 Doud Street offer parking?
Yes, 10927 Doud Street offers parking.
Does 10927 Doud Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10927 Doud Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10927 Doud Street have a pool?
No, 10927 Doud Street does not have a pool.
Does 10927 Doud Street have accessible units?
No, 10927 Doud Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10927 Doud Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10927 Doud Street has units with dishwashers.

