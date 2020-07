Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

10738 Briar Forest - Lovely updates in this mature townhome. New carpet paint and kitchen counters. Cozy fireplace in livingroom. Built in China Cabinet in diningroom. Cedar lined closets. Bay window in livingroom. . Brand new electric stove/oven and huge pantry in kitchen. Home comes with refrigerator washer and dryer Well located near Briar Forest and Wilcrest, easy access to the beltway.



(RLNE3368046)