10735 Lynbrook Dr

Complete renovation just completed on this bright, airy one-story home. New paint, carpet, laminate and tile flooring throughout. All new cabinetry and interior trim. New quartz countertops and black stainless steel appliances. Home features an open floor plan, dine-in kitchen with an 8-foot bar, a huge pantry, a flex room that can be used as a home office, library, study, play room, etc., two completely updated bathrooms with quartz countertops and under-cabinet lighting, all new tiled tub- and shower-surrounds, new plumbing and light fixtures throughout, etc.



Home sits on a large corner lot in a quiet subdivision and includes a lagoon-style pool and fresh landscaping. Pool service is included in the rent. Pets okay with additional fee. Online application at https://my.innago.com/a/yAZK9awR8z5