Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10735 Lynbrook Dr
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

10735 Lynbrook Dr

10735 Lynbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10735 Lynbrook Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Complete renovation just completed on this bright, airy one-story home. New paint, carpet, laminate and tile flooring throughout. All new cabinetry and interior trim. New quartz countertops and black stainless steel appliances. Home features an open floor plan, dine-in kitchen with an 8-foot bar, a huge pantry, a flex room that can be used as a home office, library, study, play room, etc., two completely updated bathrooms with quartz countertops and under-cabinet lighting, all new tiled tub- and shower-surrounds, new plumbing and light fixtures throughout, etc.

Home sits on a large corner lot in a quiet subdivision and includes a lagoon-style pool and fresh landscaping. Pool service is included in the rent. Pets okay with additional fee. Online application at https://my.innago.com/a/yAZK9awR8z5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10735 Lynbrook Dr have any available units?
10735 Lynbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10735 Lynbrook Dr have?
Some of 10735 Lynbrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10735 Lynbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10735 Lynbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10735 Lynbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10735 Lynbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10735 Lynbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10735 Lynbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 10735 Lynbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10735 Lynbrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10735 Lynbrook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10735 Lynbrook Dr has a pool.
Does 10735 Lynbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 10735 Lynbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10735 Lynbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10735 Lynbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.

