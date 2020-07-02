10618 Candlewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Never Flooded! This beautiful home with open floor plan has been extensively remodeled to feel like new. Kitchen and bathrooms have top of the line finishes. Double pane windows & doors, high-end bamboo flooring throughout house. Recent plumbing, electrical panel, High efficiency HVAC with 16 SEER A/C, Vaulted ceiling in family room. Living room and dining room combined. Spacious backyard with plenty of room for the kids and dogs. Covered patio with built-in outdoor kitchen. Front and back sprinkler system. Yard maintenance included in lease.