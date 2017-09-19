10533 Cheeves Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

Price: $1295

Security Deposit: $1095

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1964

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher



Extras: Come take a look at this beautiful house with manufactured wood floors and make it your next home! This gem located in the Scenic Woods subdivision has a nice living area and a gorgeous open kitchen with granite counter-tops and more than enough cabinets for storage. 4 spacious beds and 2 roomy baths also with granite counter-tops. Huge fenced backyard includes a nice storage shed. Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



