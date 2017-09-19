10533 Cheeves Drive

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1964
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher
Extras: Come take a look at this beautiful house with manufactured wood floors and make it your next home! This gem located in the Scenic Woods subdivision has a nice living area and a gorgeous open kitchen with granite counter-tops and more than enough cabinets for storage. 4 spacious beds and 2 roomy baths also with granite counter-tops. Huge fenced backyard includes a nice storage shed. Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
