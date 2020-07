Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace guest parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

If Location is what you are looking this is the one. You are in a prime location, the heart of Memorial. Zoned to the sought after schools in Spring Branch. The property has hand selected finished by a well known interior designer. This is an ideal home for a family or a young couple! You are in a gated community that has a swimming pool and abundant amount of guest parking. Please schedule a private showing today.