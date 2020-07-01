All apartments in Houston
1043 W 41st St
1043 W 41st St

1043 West 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1043 West 41st Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home tucked in the center of lush, green Garden Oaks. All updated while preserving some of the traditional features, spacious backyard with mature landscape and granite kitchen countertops. This home is just minutes away from the Heights, Oak Forest, the Galleria, and countless Downtown attractions and blocks away from Kroger, Walgreens and Berryhill on 43rd and Ella. **Refrigerator, washer, dryer and lawn maintenance included** Call to schedule a showing, this property won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 W 41st St have any available units?
1043 W 41st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1043 W 41st St have?
Some of 1043 W 41st St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 W 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
1043 W 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 W 41st St pet-friendly?
No, 1043 W 41st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1043 W 41st St offer parking?
No, 1043 W 41st St does not offer parking.
Does 1043 W 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1043 W 41st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 W 41st St have a pool?
No, 1043 W 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 1043 W 41st St have accessible units?
No, 1043 W 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 W 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 W 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.

