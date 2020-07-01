1043 W 41st St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home tucked in the center of lush, green Garden Oaks. All updated while preserving some of the traditional features, spacious backyard with mature landscape and granite kitchen countertops. This home is just minutes away from the Heights, Oak Forest, the Galleria, and countless Downtown attractions and blocks away from Kroger, Walgreens and Berryhill on 43rd and Ella. **Refrigerator, washer, dryer and lawn maintenance included** Call to schedule a showing, this property won't last long.