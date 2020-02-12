Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10414 Huntington Way Dr Available 05/15/19 10414 Huntington Way - Description:



Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1400



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security Deposit: $1200

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1864

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: None



Extras: What a lovely 4 bedroom home located in the sought out Huntington Village community! Beautiful open layout in Kitchen also with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Great sized dining room off of Kitchen. Large Living room offers plenty of natural lighting and a fireplace for cozy nights with the family. Large master bedroom with gorgeous french doors allowing plenty of natural light to enter and access to the backyard. Nice sized back yard with large sitting area. Don't wait...with a price like this, it won't last long.



