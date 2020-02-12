Amenities
10414 Huntington Way Dr Available 05/15/19 10414 Huntington Way - Description:
Price: $1400
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1864
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None
Extras: What a lovely 4 bedroom home located in the sought out Huntington Village community! Beautiful open layout in Kitchen also with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Great sized dining room off of Kitchen. Large Living room offers plenty of natural lighting and a fireplace for cozy nights with the family. Large master bedroom with gorgeous french doors allowing plenty of natural light to enter and access to the backyard. Nice sized back yard with large sitting area. Don't wait...with a price like this, it won't last long.
