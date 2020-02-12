All apartments in Houston
10414 Huntington Way Dr

10414 Huntington Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10414 Huntington Way Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10414 Huntington Way Dr Available 05/15/19 10414 Huntington Way - Description:

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1400

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1864
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None

Extras: What a lovely 4 bedroom home located in the sought out Huntington Village community! Beautiful open layout in Kitchen also with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Great sized dining room off of Kitchen. Large Living room offers plenty of natural lighting and a fireplace for cozy nights with the family. Large master bedroom with gorgeous french doors allowing plenty of natural light to enter and access to the backyard. Nice sized back yard with large sitting area. Don't wait...with a price like this, it won't last long.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE2000361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10414 Huntington Way Dr have any available units?
10414 Huntington Way Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10414 Huntington Way Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10414 Huntington Way Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10414 Huntington Way Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10414 Huntington Way Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10414 Huntington Way Dr offer parking?
No, 10414 Huntington Way Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10414 Huntington Way Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10414 Huntington Way Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10414 Huntington Way Dr have a pool?
No, 10414 Huntington Way Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10414 Huntington Way Dr have accessible units?
No, 10414 Huntington Way Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10414 Huntington Way Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10414 Huntington Way Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10414 Huntington Way Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10414 Huntington Way Dr has units with air conditioning.

