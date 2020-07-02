All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1038 Eastlake St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1038 Eastlake St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:36 PM

1038 Eastlake St

1038 Eastlake Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Edgebrook
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1038 Eastlake Court, Houston, TX 77034
Edgebrook

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This 3 bedroom 2 bath sits on a large corner lot with plenty of front yard and mature trees that provide tons of shade. New blinds just installed and home is move in ready. There is a storage shed in the back yard for tools or lawn equipment. Easy access to 45 only 2-3 minutes away and a block away from Edgebrook where there is a lot of commercial businesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Eastlake St have any available units?
1038 Eastlake St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1038 Eastlake St currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Eastlake St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Eastlake St pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Eastlake St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1038 Eastlake St offer parking?
No, 1038 Eastlake St does not offer parking.
Does 1038 Eastlake St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Eastlake St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Eastlake St have a pool?
No, 1038 Eastlake St does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Eastlake St have accessible units?
No, 1038 Eastlake St does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Eastlake St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Eastlake St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 Eastlake St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1038 Eastlake St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
ARIUM City Lake
8877 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd
Houston, TX 77380
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston