All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10319 Ney St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10319 Ney St.
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:37 PM

10319 Ney St.

10319 Ney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Edgebrook
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10319 Ney Street, Houston, TX 77034
Edgebrook

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Sun Valley. Home features tile flooring throughout the house. Great area w/ easy access to 45 & the Beltway.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5235267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10319 Ney St. have any available units?
10319 Ney St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10319 Ney St. currently offering any rent specials?
10319 Ney St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10319 Ney St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10319 Ney St. is pet friendly.
Does 10319 Ney St. offer parking?
Yes, 10319 Ney St. offers parking.
Does 10319 Ney St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10319 Ney St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10319 Ney St. have a pool?
No, 10319 Ney St. does not have a pool.
Does 10319 Ney St. have accessible units?
No, 10319 Ney St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10319 Ney St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10319 Ney St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10319 Ney St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10319 Ney St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
1502 Partnership Way
Houston, TX 77449
San Antigua
15300 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Gables Tanglewood
5740 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77057
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77066
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Tanglewood at Voss
7510 Burgoyne Rd
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston