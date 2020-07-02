10226 Ella Lee Lane

Amenities

This beautiful home in the desirable Briargrove Park community is a must-see! Property has never flooded. Distinguishing features include beautiful mature trees, circle driveway, sumptuous wood flooring, custom trim work, gas log fireplace, granite countertops throughout, formal dining room for entertaining, wet bar, study with French doors, and a balcony overlooking the entrance. Bring out your inner chef in the kitchen with a double oven, breakfast bar, and ample storage space. The private master suite is a true sanctuary with a sliding barn door leading to the fully upgraded bathroom with dual vanities and a spacious shower. Spend your days relaxing in the backyard featuring a spectacular covered patio. Ideal for commuters with easy access to Beltway 8 and Westpark Tollway. Located just over 5 miles from the Galleria, home to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment. Call today to make this dream home a reality!