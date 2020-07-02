All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:15 AM

10226 Ella Lee Lane

10226 Ella Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10226 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This beautiful home in the desirable Briargrove Park community is a must-see! Property has never flooded. Distinguishing features include beautiful mature trees, circle driveway, sumptuous wood flooring, custom trim work, gas log fireplace, granite countertops throughout, formal dining room for entertaining, wet bar, study with French doors, and a balcony overlooking the entrance. Bring out your inner chef in the kitchen with a double oven, breakfast bar, and ample storage space. The private master suite is a true sanctuary with a sliding barn door leading to the fully upgraded bathroom with dual vanities and a spacious shower. Spend your days relaxing in the backyard featuring a spectacular covered patio. Ideal for commuters with easy access to Beltway 8 and Westpark Tollway. Located just over 5 miles from the Galleria, home to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment. Call today to make this dream home a reality!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10226 Ella Lee Lane have any available units?
10226 Ella Lee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10226 Ella Lee Lane have?
Some of 10226 Ella Lee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10226 Ella Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10226 Ella Lee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10226 Ella Lee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10226 Ella Lee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10226 Ella Lee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10226 Ella Lee Lane offers parking.
Does 10226 Ella Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10226 Ella Lee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10226 Ella Lee Lane have a pool?
No, 10226 Ella Lee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10226 Ella Lee Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 10226 Ella Lee Lane has accessible units.
Does 10226 Ella Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10226 Ella Lee Lane has units with dishwashers.

