10218 Olentangy Street
Last updated December 25 2019 at 1:16 PM
1 of 6
10218 Olentangy Street
10218 Olentangy Street
No Longer Available
Location
10218 Olentangy Street, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bed, 1 bath home! Super clean 1 car garage*Real hardwood floors* Tiled standing shower* Large size yard with a green house* Pasadena ISD* Easy access to 45* Won't last long* MUST SEE IT TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10218 Olentangy Street have any available units?
10218 Olentangy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10218 Olentangy Street have?
Some of 10218 Olentangy Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10218 Olentangy Street currently offering any rent specials?
10218 Olentangy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10218 Olentangy Street pet-friendly?
No, 10218 Olentangy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 10218 Olentangy Street offer parking?
Yes, 10218 Olentangy Street offers parking.
Does 10218 Olentangy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10218 Olentangy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10218 Olentangy Street have a pool?
No, 10218 Olentangy Street does not have a pool.
Does 10218 Olentangy Street have accessible units?
No, 10218 Olentangy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10218 Olentangy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10218 Olentangy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
