Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Updated 2nd floor condo unit that you are sure to fall in love with. Recent updates include: new paint, new light sockets, switches and plates, kitchen counter tops, new faucets, new carpet in living room, dining room and hallway, new vinyl flooring at entrance, in bathrooms and in the kitchen, new water heater and HVAC units, new ceiling fans and more! 2nd floor unit means no noise from upstairs neighbors. Hurry. This one is going to go fast.