Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator game room parking garage

DID NOT FLOOD EVER! Home features roof top terrace with outdoor fireplace and a spectacular view of downtown Houston! Game room on terrace level with wet bar. Free standing rear unit with ELEVATOR! This is a charming gated community of 3 homes. Viking appliances, wood made cabinetry, RHEEM tankless water heater, 16 SEER A/C, 2x6exterior framing. Conveniently located within walking distance to River Oaks Shopping Center and many restaurants.