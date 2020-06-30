All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
1013 W 16th Street
1013 W 16th Street

1013 West 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1013 West 16th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Charming home located at the end for great privacy. This impeccable home features 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, 2-car garage, an open-concept, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen area with gorgeous granite counters & lots of cabinet space, living area has tons of windows bringing in an abundance of natural light! HUGE master retreat offers balcony w/serene views, sitting area/study nook, built-ins & luxurious master bath! Bedrooms are spacious, theres a private covered patio & backyard which is great to relax or watch your pet run around. ALL appliances are included. HOME DID NOT FLOOD, per owner. Home available for move-in February 1, 2020. This home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 W 16th Street have any available units?
1013 W 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 W 16th Street have?
Some of 1013 W 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 W 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1013 W 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 W 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 W 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1013 W 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1013 W 16th Street offers parking.
Does 1013 W 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 W 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 W 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1013 W 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1013 W 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1013 W 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 W 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 W 16th Street has units with dishwashers.

