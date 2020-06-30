1013 W 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Charming home located at the end for great privacy. This impeccable home features 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, 2-car garage, an open-concept, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen area with gorgeous granite counters & lots of cabinet space, living area has tons of windows bringing in an abundance of natural light! HUGE master retreat offers balcony w/serene views, sitting area/study nook, built-ins & luxurious master bath! Bedrooms are spacious, theres a private covered patio & backyard which is great to relax or watch your pet run around. ALL appliances are included. HOME DID NOT FLOOD, per owner. Home available for move-in February 1, 2020. This home is a MUST SEE!