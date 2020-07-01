101 Detering Street

Amenities
Having trouble finding a new apartment?
Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.
___________________ So you're looking for a place to live in Houston right? Right. And you're all like, man, I sure do love the wonderful multicultural exposure this town has to offer. And the food. Oh man the food is epic. And the museums! Your fancy art tastes has infinite room for exploration. But there's another side to you. A wilder side (how exciting right?).
So yeah, you're kind of wild, and kind of over the whole traffic thing. You need some space to roam around in nature fight bear with your..bear hands (tehehehe), stare down moose, and chop down trees with your big axe. Well, unfortunately most of that you'll have to go to Canada to do, but fear not. Within blocks of this fantastic apartment is a beautifully large park with nature and grass and trees and stuff you can roam free and do cool wild-person type stuff after you get home from work.
Apartment Amenities
Granite countertops with elegant backsplash
Under mount stainless sinks
Contemporary kitchen faucets with retractable wand sprayer
Custom maple cabinetry with 42 upper cabinets and glass front display
Under cabinet lighting
Gourmet preparation island with pendant lighting available in select units
Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances with side-by-side refrigerator, built-in microwave, tall tub dishwasher and front control electric range
Opulent track lighting in kitchen and dining areas
A range of spacious floor plans from 667 sq ft to 1,658 sq ft.
Incredible skyline views
Expansive 10 ceilings
2 stylized wood blinds
Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors
Full-size washer and dryer
Integrated desks and bookcases
Elegant built in wine racks
Convenient pass through laundry features
Custom color accent walls
Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living rooms
Digital programmable energy saving thermostats
Prewired intrusion alarms
Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving and seasonal rods
Private balconies
Community Amenities
Green Living Community Initiatives designed to receive LEED for Homes Certification and Energy Star qualified buildings
Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café, serving bar, and TV gallery
Business center with PC and Macs
Fully-equipped wellness center with highly-specialized Technogym® cardio machines, free weights and individual strength training machines
Private garages available
Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas and elaborate water features and fire feature
Outdoor lounge with fireplace
Relaxation courtyard with ornate landscaping
Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment
In-wall Taexx® pest control system
Community pet park
Controlled access
Elevators
Multi-level parking garage
