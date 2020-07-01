All apartments in Houston
101 Detering Street

101 Detering Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 Detering Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Having trouble finding a new apartment?

  Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.

___________________ So you're looking for a place to live in Houston right? Right. And you're all like, man, I sure do love the wonderful multicultural exposure this town has to offer. And the food. Oh man the food is epic. And the museums! Your fancy art tastes has infinite room for exploration. But there's another side to you. A wilder side (how exciting right?).

   So yeah, you're kind of wild, and kind of over the whole traffic thing. You need some space to roam around in nature fight bear with your..bear hands (tehehehe), stare down moose, and chop down trees with your big axe. Well, unfortunately most of that you'll have to go to Canada to do, but fear not. Within blocks of this fantastic apartment is a beautifully large park with nature and grass and trees and stuff you can roam free and do cool wild-person type stuff after you get home from work. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Granite countertops with elegant backsplash 

Under mount stainless sinks 

Contemporary kitchen faucets with retractable wand sprayer

Custom maple cabinetry with 42 upper cabinets and glass front display

Under cabinet lighting

Gourmet preparation island with pendant lighting available in select units

Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances with side-by-side refrigerator, built-in microwave, tall tub dishwasher and front control electric range

Opulent track lighting in kitchen and dining areas

A range of spacious floor plans from 667 sq ft to 1,658 sq ft.

Incredible skyline views

Expansive 10 ceilings

2 stylized wood blinds

Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors

Full-size washer and dryer

Integrated desks and bookcases

Elegant built in wine racks

Convenient pass through laundry features

Custom color accent walls

Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living rooms

Digital programmable energy saving thermostats

Prewired intrusion alarms

Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving and seasonal rods

Private balconies

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Green Living Community Initiatives designed to receive LEED for Homes Certification and Energy Star qualified buildings

Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café, serving bar, and TV gallery

Business center with PC and Macs

Fully-equipped wellness center with highly-specialized Technogym® cardio machines, free weights and individual strength training machines

Private garages available

Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas and elaborate water features and fire feature

Outdoor lounge with fireplace

Relaxation courtyard with ornate landscaping

Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment

In-wall Taexx® pest control system

Community pet park

Controlled access

Elevators

Multi-level parking garage

Granite countertops with designer under mount sinks

Upscale framed mirror

Custom maple cabinetry

Water efficient plumbing fixtures

Oversized soaking tubs and walk-in showers

Ceramic tile surround in tub and shower

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Detering Street have any available units?
101 Detering Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Detering Street have?
Some of 101 Detering Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Detering Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Detering Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Detering Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Detering Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 Detering Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 Detering Street offers parking.
Does 101 Detering Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Detering Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Detering Street have a pool?
Yes, 101 Detering Street has a pool.
Does 101 Detering Street have accessible units?
Yes, 101 Detering Street has accessible units.
Does 101 Detering Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Detering Street has units with dishwashers.

