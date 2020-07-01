101 Detering Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Having trouble finding a new apartment?



Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.



___________________ So you're looking for a place to live in Houston right? Right. And you're all like, man, I sure do love the wonderful multicultural exposure this town has to offer. And the food. Oh man the food is epic. And the museums! Your fancy art tastes has infinite room for exploration. But there's another side to you. A wilder side (how exciting right?).



So yeah, you're kind of wild, and kind of over the whole traffic thing. You need some space to roam around in nature fight bear with your..bear hands (tehehehe), stare down moose, and chop down trees with your big axe. Well, unfortunately most of that you'll have to go to Canada to do, but fear not. Within blocks of this fantastic apartment is a beautifully large park with nature and grass and trees and stuff you can roam free and do cool wild-person type stuff after you get home from work.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Granite countertops with elegant backsplash



Under mount stainless sinks



Contemporary kitchen faucets with retractable wand sprayer



Custom maple cabinetry with 42 upper cabinets and glass front display



Under cabinet lighting



Gourmet preparation island with pendant lighting available in select units



Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances with side-by-side refrigerator, built-in microwave, tall tub dishwasher and front control electric range



Opulent track lighting in kitchen and dining areas



A range of spacious floor plans from 667 sq ft to 1,658 sq ft.



Incredible skyline views



Expansive 10 ceilings



2 stylized wood blinds



Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors



Full-size washer and dryer



Integrated desks and bookcases



Elegant built in wine racks



Convenient pass through laundry features



Custom color accent walls



Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living rooms



Digital programmable energy saving thermostats



Prewired intrusion alarms



Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving and seasonal rods



Private balconies



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Green Living Community Initiatives designed to receive LEED for Homes Certification and Energy Star qualified buildings



Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café, serving bar, and TV gallery



Business center with PC and Macs



Fully-equipped wellness center with highly-specialized Technogym® cardio machines, free weights and individual strength training machines



Private garages available



Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas and elaborate water features and fire feature



Outdoor lounge with fireplace



Relaxation courtyard with ornate landscaping



Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment



In-wall Taexx® pest control system



Community pet park



Controlled access



Elevators



Multi-level parking garage



Granite countertops with designer under mount sinks



Upscale framed mirror



Custom maple cabinetry



Water efficient plumbing fixtures



Oversized soaking tubs and walk-in showers



Ceramic tile surround in tub and shower



