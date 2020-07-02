1008 Studewood Street

Amenities
Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***
Price: $1150
Security Deposit: $950
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1408
Bedroom: 1
Baths: 1
Extras: Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex centrally located in Wonderful Heights community. Unit is cozy but spacious. Kitchen has plenty of storage space, fridge included. Full restroom shower. Bedroom has two large windows giving the room plenty of outside lighting. Water included in rent. Don't wait this home won't last long!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.