1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:42 PM

1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605

1005 South Shepherd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1005 South Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ac41130ae ---- Come see this spectacular condo today! This unit features an open floor plan concept with industrial upgrades throughout. Spacious living/dining areas have fabulous windows, high ceilings & gleaming hardwood floors. The kitchen features custom cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, recessed & drop down lighting. The loft area takes you to the large bedroom with plush carpet floors and master bathroom featuring slate tile, whirlpool tub & over sized walk in shower. This home wont last long, lease today! Renters insurance required. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Custom Cabinets Renters Insurance Required Stainless Appliances Subway Tile Backsplash Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 have any available units?
1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 have?
Some of 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 currently offering any rent specials?
1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 is pet friendly.
Does 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 offer parking?
No, 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 does not offer parking.
Does 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 have a pool?
Yes, 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 has a pool.
Does 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 have accessible units?
No, 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 S Shepherd Dr Apt 605 does not have units with dishwashers.

