Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:41 AM

10018 Piave Dr

10018 Piave Dr
Location

10018 Piave Dr, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10018 Piave Dr have any available units?
10018 Piave Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10018 Piave Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10018 Piave Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10018 Piave Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10018 Piave Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10018 Piave Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10018 Piave Dr offers parking.
Does 10018 Piave Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10018 Piave Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10018 Piave Dr have a pool?
No, 10018 Piave Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10018 Piave Dr have accessible units?
No, 10018 Piave Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10018 Piave Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10018 Piave Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10018 Piave Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10018 Piave Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

