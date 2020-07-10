1001 Katy Gap Rd

Amenities

So you're looking for that new apartment huh?



You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!



===========================

It's been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it's ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it's not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you're having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds.



Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you've decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you're downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it's a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it's still pretty swanky.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Private Yards



Garden Style Soaking Tubs



Direct Access Patios



Handicapped Accessible



Full Size Washers & Dryers Included



Faux Wood Flooring



Island Kitchens



Oversized Stand Up Showers



Double Vanity Sinks



Modern Lighting



Bookshelves



Built-in Desk



Private Patio



Walk-in Closet



Breakfast Bar



Entry Closet



Ceiling Fans



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Great Room with Demonstration Kitchen



Wifi Lounge with Mac Computers



Complimentary Coffee Bar



Dog Park with Pet Wash Station



Game Room with Billiards



Outdoor Gaming



Outdoor Fire Pit



Executive Board Room



Grilling Stations



Door-to-door Valet Trash



Gated Access Community



Greenbelt with Running Trail



On-site and 24-Hour Maintenance



Luxury Swimming Pool with Outdoor Kitchen



24-Hour Fitness & Wellness Studio