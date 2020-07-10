All apartments in Houston
1001 Katy Gap Rd

1001 Katy Gap Road · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Katy Gap Road, Houston, TX 77494

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
So you're looking for that new apartment huh?

You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!

===========================
It's been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it's ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it's not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you're having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds.

Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you've decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you're downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it's a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it's still pretty swanky.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Private Yards

Garden Style Soaking Tubs

Direct Access Patios

Handicapped Accessible

Full Size Washers & Dryers Included

Faux Wood Flooring

Island Kitchens

Oversized Stand Up Showers

Double Vanity Sinks

Modern Lighting

Bookshelves

Built-in Desk

Private Patio

Walk-in Closet

Breakfast Bar

Entry Closet

Ceiling Fans

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Great Room with Demonstration Kitchen

Wifi Lounge with Mac Computers

Complimentary Coffee Bar

Dog Park with Pet Wash Station

Game Room with Billiards

Outdoor Gaming

Outdoor Fire Pit

Executive Board Room

Grilling Stations

Door-to-door Valet Trash

Gated Access Community

Greenbelt with Running Trail

On-site and 24-Hour Maintenance

Luxury Swimming Pool with Outdoor Kitchen

24-Hour Fitness & Wellness Studio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Katy Gap Rd have any available units?
1001 Katy Gap Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Katy Gap Rd have?
Some of 1001 Katy Gap Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Katy Gap Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Katy Gap Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Katy Gap Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Katy Gap Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Katy Gap Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Katy Gap Rd offers parking.
Does 1001 Katy Gap Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Katy Gap Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Katy Gap Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Katy Gap Rd has a pool.
Does 1001 Katy Gap Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 1001 Katy Gap Rd has accessible units.
Does 1001 Katy Gap Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Katy Gap Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

