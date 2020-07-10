1001 Katy Gap Rd

Amenities
So you're looking for that new apartment huh?
You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!
It's been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it's ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it's not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you're having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds.
Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you've decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you're downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it's a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it's still pretty swanky.
Apartment Amenities
Private Yards
Garden Style Soaking Tubs
Direct Access Patios
Handicapped Accessible
Full Size Washers & Dryers Included
Faux Wood Flooring
Island Kitchens
Oversized Stand Up Showers
Double Vanity Sinks
Modern Lighting
Bookshelves
Built-in Desk
Private Patio
Walk-in Closet
Breakfast Bar
Entry Closet
Ceiling Fans
Community Amenities
Great Room with Demonstration Kitchen
Wifi Lounge with Mac Computers
Complimentary Coffee Bar
Dog Park with Pet Wash Station
Game Room with Billiards
Outdoor Gaming
Outdoor Fire Pit
Executive Board Room
Grilling Stations
Door-to-door Valet Trash
Gated Access Community
Greenbelt with Running Trail
On-site and 24-Hour Maintenance
Luxury Swimming Pool with Outdoor Kitchen
24-Hour Fitness & Wellness Studio