Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:04 PM

10004 Westview Drive

10004 Westview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10004 Westview Drive, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch West

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
ceiling fan
accessible
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
In real estate it's all about location, location, location and this 2 BR / 1 full bath up/ half bath down / 2 story condo has the perfect location. Nestled in the Spring Branch area with easy access to I-10, Memorial, Energy Corridor & Beltway 8 this home is waiting for its new tenant to call home. Tiled floors throughout the first floor help keep the home cooler in the Texas heat of summer. Kitchen is bright with stainless steel appliances and a snack bar overlooking the eat-in area. Sliding glass doors are just steps away from the dining area and lead you to a small patio. Travel up the carpeted stairs to the 2 beds and 2 baths upstairs. Bedrooms have ceiling fans & large windows allowing for natural light and a view of the trees and cityscape outside. Then step into the tiled baths, both with tile shower/tub surround and beautiful cabinetry to hold all of your linens. Don't miss this opportunity to lease this home. Call your real estate professional today for your private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10004 Westview Drive have any available units?
10004 Westview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10004 Westview Drive have?
Some of 10004 Westview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10004 Westview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10004 Westview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10004 Westview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10004 Westview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10004 Westview Drive offer parking?
No, 10004 Westview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10004 Westview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10004 Westview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10004 Westview Drive have a pool?
No, 10004 Westview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10004 Westview Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10004 Westview Drive has accessible units.
Does 10004 Westview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10004 Westview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

