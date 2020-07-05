10004 Westview Drive

Amenities

In real estate it's all about location, location, location and this 2 BR / 1 full bath up/ half bath down / 2 story condo has the perfect location. Nestled in the Spring Branch area with easy access to I-10, Memorial, Energy Corridor & Beltway 8 this home is waiting for its new tenant to call home. Tiled floors throughout the first floor help keep the home cooler in the Texas heat of summer. Kitchen is bright with stainless steel appliances and a snack bar overlooking the eat-in area. Sliding glass doors are just steps away from the dining area and lead you to a small patio. Travel up the carpeted stairs to the 2 beds and 2 baths upstairs. Bedrooms have ceiling fans & large windows allowing for natural light and a view of the trees and cityscape outside. Then step into the tiled baths, both with tile shower/tub surround and beautiful cabinetry to hold all of your linens. Don't miss this opportunity to lease this home. Call your real estate professional today for your private viewing.