Lovely fourth floor unit in upscale building. Formal living and dining plus den. Two full baths. Great storage including silver closet. Floor to ceiling windows provide lots of light. Master with large closet and built-ins. Convenient location for shopping and restaurants. Building has great amenities including party room, pool, tennis court and staff including security, concierge, porter. Beautiful views of downtown and the Galleria area.