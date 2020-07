Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Great location near historic downtown Grapevine & convenient to Dallas, Ft. Worth, & DFW airport. Immaculate David Weekly home has open floor plan with master bedroom & office on 1st level. Family, kitchen, breakfast rooms flow and spacious. Screened in patio for relaxation overlooking your pool and spa. Large kitchen with corian counter tops and loads of cabinetry. One of the upstairs living area is being used for media room. Landlord will maintain pool and landscaping