5148 Haydenbend Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Traditional family home with four spacious bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms, updated kitchen and sparkling in ground pool! Freshly landscaped with great curb appeal. Over-sized master suite with sitting area and see through fireplace! Two additional fireplaces in the living room and family room. Roof replaced 2011 and windows replaced 2013! Refrigerator, washer, dryer and patio furniture will stay. Easy access to major highways, DFW Airport, shopping, restaurants and more! Online application via Rental Beast, contact Listing agent to initiate process. Pets are on a case by case basis due to insurance reasons.