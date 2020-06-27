All apartments in Grapevine
3537 S Gravel Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3537 S Gravel Circle

3537 S Gravel Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3537 S Gravel Cir, Grapevine, TX 76092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NEW PRICE! MOTIVATED! This CUTE and COZY super clean 2 bedroom home is the perfect place to call home! Features include updated 2 full bathrooms, a large living area, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances including refrigerator, ceiling fans, over sized parking, patio deck and much more! Biweekly lawn maintenance included as well full size washer and dryer. Minutes away from Southlake Town Center, entertainment, and restaurants. CARROLL ISD. AVAILABLE NOW! Schedule your appointment today. Address also known as 1583 S Gravel Cir, Southlake, Texas 76092.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 S Gravel Circle have any available units?
3537 S Gravel Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3537 S Gravel Circle have?
Some of 3537 S Gravel Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 S Gravel Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3537 S Gravel Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 S Gravel Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3537 S Gravel Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3537 S Gravel Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3537 S Gravel Circle offers parking.
Does 3537 S Gravel Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3537 S Gravel Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 S Gravel Circle have a pool?
No, 3537 S Gravel Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3537 S Gravel Circle have accessible units?
No, 3537 S Gravel Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 S Gravel Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 S Gravel Circle has units with dishwashers.

