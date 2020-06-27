3537 S Gravel Circle

Amenities

NEW PRICE! MOTIVATED! This CUTE and COZY super clean 2 bedroom home is the perfect place to call home! Features include updated 2 full bathrooms, a large living area, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances including refrigerator, ceiling fans, over sized parking, patio deck and much more! Biweekly lawn maintenance included as well full size washer and dryer. Minutes away from Southlake Town Center, entertainment, and restaurants. CARROLL ISD. AVAILABLE NOW! Schedule your appointment today. Address also known as 1583 S Gravel Cir, Southlake, Texas 76092.