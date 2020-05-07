All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated January 12 2020

2936 Robindale Ln

2936 Robindale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2936 Robindale Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051
Kimberly Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Clean, well maintained home boasts a flowing floor plan with the living area open to dining and kitchen. Plenty of natural light. No Carpet! Dual pane windows and efficient heating and AC to keep your utility bill down. The house is within walking distance to Lake Grapevine and trails. The patio is huge and perfect for relaxing. Two sheds offer additional storage.

High speed internet is available from both Spectrum and Frontier.

You are just minutes away from everything including, Southlake Town Square, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Main St Grapevine, Kohl's, Harkins Movie Theatres, Central Market, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and much much more.

Call or text 469-278-5150 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 Robindale Ln have any available units?
2936 Robindale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 Robindale Ln have?
Some of 2936 Robindale Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 Robindale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2936 Robindale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 Robindale Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2936 Robindale Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2936 Robindale Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2936 Robindale Ln offers parking.
Does 2936 Robindale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2936 Robindale Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 Robindale Ln have a pool?
No, 2936 Robindale Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2936 Robindale Ln have accessible units?
No, 2936 Robindale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 Robindale Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2936 Robindale Ln has units with dishwashers.

