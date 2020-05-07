2936 Robindale Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access media room

Clean, well maintained home boasts a flowing floor plan with the living area open to dining and kitchen. Plenty of natural light. No Carpet! Dual pane windows and efficient heating and AC to keep your utility bill down. The house is within walking distance to Lake Grapevine and trails. The patio is huge and perfect for relaxing. Two sheds offer additional storage.



High speed internet is available from both Spectrum and Frontier.



You are just minutes away from everything including, Southlake Town Square, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Main St Grapevine, Kohl's, Harkins Movie Theatres, Central Market, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and much much more.



Call or text 469-278-5150 with questions or to schedule a showing.