2834 Creekwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This home is absolutely beautiful!! Many upgrades. Remodeled Kitchen, both baths, newish stainless steel appliances. Wood burning fireplace for those cozy winter nights. Vaulted ceilings, tons of storage. Large backyard for kids to play or weekend entertaining. Located in the highly desirable School District. Minutes from Southlake Town Center, DFW, Down Town beautiful Grapevine and Grapevine Mills Mall Shopping. Home will be available for lease November 1st., 2019. Don't miss out on this one of a kind beautiful home. Showings will start October 1,2019. Thank you!