2834 Creekwood Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:48 AM

2834 Creekwood Drive

2834 N Creekwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2834 N Creekwood Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home is absolutely beautiful!! Many upgrades. Remodeled Kitchen, both baths, newish stainless steel appliances. Wood burning fireplace for those cozy winter nights. Vaulted ceilings, tons of storage. Large backyard for kids to play or weekend entertaining. Located in the highly desirable School District. Minutes from Southlake Town Center, DFW, Down Town beautiful Grapevine and Grapevine Mills Mall Shopping. Home will be available for lease November 1st., 2019. Don't miss out on this one of a kind beautiful home. Showings will start October 1,2019. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

