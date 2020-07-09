All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated May 25 2020 at 11:42 PM

2025 Heatherbrook Drive

2025 Heather Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Heather Brook Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious townhome in the heart of Grapevine features newly installed vinyl plank flooring in the living areas and hallway along with a kitchen that was remodeled a year ago with painted cabinets, granite counter tops and tile backsplash. The spacious living room features decorative lighting and a wood burning gas fireplace. The remodeled kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an island and attached breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard. The master bedroom is split from the guest bedroom and has an attached bathroom and large walk in closet. The home also features a formal dining room, 2nd living areas and a mud room that connects to the 2 car garage and backyard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive have any available units?
2025 Heatherbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive have?
Some of 2025 Heatherbrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Heatherbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Heatherbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Heatherbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Heatherbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Heatherbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Heatherbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2025 Heatherbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2025 Heatherbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Heatherbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
