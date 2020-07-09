2025 Heatherbrook Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

This spacious townhome in the heart of Grapevine features newly installed vinyl plank flooring in the living areas and hallway along with a kitchen that was remodeled a year ago with painted cabinets, granite counter tops and tile backsplash. The spacious living room features decorative lighting and a wood burning gas fireplace. The remodeled kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an island and attached breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard. The master bedroom is split from the guest bedroom and has an attached bathroom and large walk in closet. The home also features a formal dining room, 2nd living areas and a mud room that connects to the 2 car garage and backyard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.