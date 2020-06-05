1225 Tamarack Ct

Amenities
Cul-de-sac Home Site! Enormous Fenced Back Yard with Mature Landscaping/Gardens. Moments from Lake Grapevine, Historic Grapevine, Gaylord Texan Hotel, Silver Lake Elementary, & DFW Airport. Recently Updated with Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Cabinets, Granite, New Appliances, Hardwood Floors and Windows. Pet-Friendly (Deposit required). Tenant pays for Utilities and Lawn Maintenance. This home is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Contact John at grapevinegetaway@gmail.com