All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1225 Tamarack Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1225 Tamarack Ct
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:07 AM

1225 Tamarack Ct

1225 Tamrack Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1225 Tamrack Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cul-de-sac Home Site! Enormous Fenced Back Yard with Mature Landscaping/Gardens. Moments from Lake Grapevine, Historic Grapevine, Gaylord Texan Hotel, Silver Lake Elementary, & DFW Airport. Recently Updated with Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Cabinets, Granite, New Appliances, Hardwood Floors and Windows. Pet-Friendly (Deposit required). Tenant pays for Utilities and Lawn Maintenance. This home is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Contact John at grapevinegetaway@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Tamarack Ct have any available units?
1225 Tamarack Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Tamarack Ct have?
Some of 1225 Tamarack Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Tamarack Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Tamarack Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Tamarack Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Tamarack Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Tamarack Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Tamarack Ct offers parking.
Does 1225 Tamarack Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Tamarack Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Tamarack Ct have a pool?
No, 1225 Tamarack Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Tamarack Ct have accessible units?
No, 1225 Tamarack Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Tamarack Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Tamarack Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary