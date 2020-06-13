Apartment List
/
TX
/
grand prairie
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

141 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1150 sqft
Upgrade your style of living at Forum at Grand Prairie apartment homes near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Our South Grand Prairie garden-style apartment community has everything you need to live your best life.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1258 sqft
Located minutes from the shopping and dining along Route 360, this property keeps residents happy with its own tennis court, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage parking. Recently-renovated units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
198 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
8 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Sheffield Village
60 Units Available
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 12 different floorplans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, huge garden tubs and more. Close to entertainment and shopping, Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags and shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
25 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,071
1342 sqft
This lakefront property is adjacent to Route 360. Residents are privy to an onsite game room, pool, gym and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1202 sqft
Onsite features include in-unit washer and dryer, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym and dog park. Located right off I-20 and close to the DFW Airport, AT&T Stadium and the Globe Life ballpark.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1357 sqft
Stone Lake is located at 2651 Stone Lake Dr., Grand Prairie, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
38 Units Available
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1454 sqft
Luxury, upgraded community features a golf course and resort-style pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans , computer desks and European-style cabinets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
17 Units Available
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1138 sqft
Experience supreme comfort set within a refined apartment community at Quail Ridge Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1150 sqft
Its location near Highway 360 puts shopping and entertainment within easy reach of this property. Stay fit at the gym, volleyball court or tennis court. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1486 sqft
Exquisite apartments with open layouts, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Residents can enjoy the on-site coffee bar, conference room, swimming pool, and athletic center. Close to I-30. Near Mountain Creek Speedway and Bowles Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
15 Units Available
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1252 sqft
Spend a relaxing weekend lounging at the sparkling swimming pool with family and friends. Challenge yourself to an energizing workout in the fully equipped fitness center. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds from your private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sheffield Village
23 Units Available
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1248 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1281 sqft
Riverside Place offers elegant design, upscale amenities, and modern convenience. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments include complimentary high-speed internet, spacious layouts, and smart features.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1319 sqft
Modern and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, crown molding and sconce lighting. Located close to major highways and businesses. Community has a pool and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Prairie
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
CentrePort Business Park
46 Units Available
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1383 sqft
Modern apartments located near major highways and public transportation. Wide open floor plans and huge closets. Every unit has W/D. Enjoy volleyball and tennis courts and a pool/hot tub!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
CentrePort Business Park
36 Units Available
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
CentrePort Business Park
47 Units Available
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1450 sqft
This waterfront property is located near all the shopping and dining along Route 360. The pet-friendly community offers a clubhouse, pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Furnished units have walk in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
14 Units Available
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
Welcome to Park Grove Square Apartments. Finding a home that reflects your lifestyle is important, and you will find that Park Grove Square exemplifies our commitment to living excellence.
Results within 5 miles of Grand Prairie
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
4 Units Available
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1225 sqft
Apartments feature ceiling fans, covered entry and double stainless steel sinks. Community amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and pool. Minutes from Dallas Zoo, Dallas Fair Park and DFW.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Creek View
41 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
61 Units Available
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr, Arlington, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1306 sqft
Stretch out in one of these large apartment homes. Community amenities include a coffee bar, media room and social courtyard. Near I-20 for convenient travel around the metroplex. By University of Texas at Arlington.

June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report. Grand Prairie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report. Grand Prairie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Grand Prairie rent trends were flat over the past month

Grand Prairie rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Grand Prairie stand at $1,034 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. Grand Prairie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Grand Prairie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Grand Prairie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Grand Prairie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Grand Prairie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Grand Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Grand Prairie.
    • While Grand Prairie's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grand Prairie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Grand Prairie.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrand Prairie 3 BedroomsGrand Prairie Accessible ApartmentsGrand Prairie Apartments under $1,000Grand Prairie Apartments under $800
    Grand Prairie Apartments under $900Grand Prairie Apartments with BalconyGrand Prairie Apartments with GarageGrand Prairie Apartments with GymGrand Prairie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrand Prairie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGrand Prairie Apartments with Parking
    Grand Prairie Apartments with PoolGrand Prairie Apartments with Washer-DryerGrand Prairie Cheap PlacesGrand Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrand Prairie Furnished ApartmentsGrand Prairie Pet Friendly PlacesGrand Prairie Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
    Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
    Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Sheffield Village

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District