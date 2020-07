Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court bbq/grill dog park fire pit hot tub internet cafe media room pool table volleyball court

With your first step inside, 2803 Riverside will feel like your own oasis. Our upgraded one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Grand Prairie, TX come with luxury amenities like village-like architecture, Riverside Golf Club and a jogging trail. This secluded retreat will quickly feel like more than just a place to call home. Indulge in everyday luxury with the spectacular amenities 2803 Riverside has to offer. Spend the day golfing, mingling with friends in the resident lounge, or relaxing by the resort-style pool. Our Grand Prairie apartments and townhomes for rent come with access to a world-class modern athletic club, riverside walking trails, play park, and executive business center. Witness this special place by yourself and call to schedule a tour in one of our luxury townhomes and apartments in Grand Prairie, TX today!