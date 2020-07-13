Amenities
Discover Sheffield Square in Grand Prairie! Designed as a high-style oasis where comfort and convenience go hand in hand with sustainable living, the upscale apartments provide a serene retreat amid Downtown Dallas, Arlington, or Irving just minutes away. Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, glass tile kitchen backsplash, hardwood-style flooring, crown molding, private patios and balconies for your relaxing pleasure. Find yourself relaxing in our sparkling resort-style swimming pool, going the extra mile in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or simply enjoying a nice walk with your pet. That's only the beginning, keep an eye out for even more indulging amenities to come. Sheffield Square offers an elevated-level living experience along with the entertainment and excitement that the Dallas metroplex delivers. Enjoy the convenience of our parking, nearby shopping, entertainment, and the sought-after ...