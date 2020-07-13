Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill yoga accessible garage business center conference room courtyard lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Discover Sheffield Square in Grand Prairie! Designed as a high-style oasis where comfort and convenience go hand in hand with sustainable living, the upscale apartments provide a serene retreat amid Downtown Dallas, Arlington, or Irving just minutes away. Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, glass tile kitchen backsplash, hardwood-style flooring, crown molding, private patios and balconies for your relaxing pleasure. Find yourself relaxing in our sparkling resort-style swimming pool, going the extra mile in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or simply enjoying a nice walk with your pet. That's only the beginning, keep an eye out for even more indulging amenities to come. Sheffield Square offers an elevated-level living experience along with the entertainment and excitement that the Dallas metroplex delivers. Enjoy the convenience of our parking, nearby shopping, entertainment, and the sought-after ...