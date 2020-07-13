All apartments in Grand Prairie
Sheffield Square

2770 Bardin Rd · (972) 203-6254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2770 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01305 · Avail. Jul 30

$788

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 03106 · Avail. Sep 22

$937

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 07207 · Avail. Jul 27

$997

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10211 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,205

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 11201 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,217

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 05202 · Avail. now

$1,224

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

See 21+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10304 · Avail. now

$1,366

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Unit 05109 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,409

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Unit 12309 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,474

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sheffield Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
accessible
garage
business center
conference room
courtyard
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Discover Sheffield Square in Grand Prairie! Designed as a high-style oasis where comfort and convenience go hand in hand with sustainable living, the upscale apartments provide a serene retreat amid Downtown Dallas, Arlington, or Irving just minutes away. Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, glass tile kitchen backsplash, hardwood-style flooring, crown molding, private patios and balconies for your relaxing pleasure. Find yourself relaxing in our sparkling resort-style swimming pool, going the extra mile in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or simply enjoying a nice walk with your pet. That's only the beginning, keep an eye out for even more indulging amenities to come. Sheffield Square offers an elevated-level living experience along with the entertainment and excitement that the Dallas metroplex delivers. Enjoy the convenience of our parking, nearby shopping, entertainment, and the sought-after ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: Surity bond based on background check
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot: $85/month. Surface Parking Available For Residents. Optional Covered or Garage Parking Available With $85 Monthly Fee. Please call us for more information. Covered lot. Surface Parking Available For Residents. Optional Covered or Garage Parking Available With $85 Monthly Fee. Please call us for more information. Surface lot. Surface Parking Available For Residents. Optional Covered or Garage Parking Available With $85 Monthly Fee. Please call us for more information. Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sheffield Square have any available units?
Sheffield Square has 43 units available starting at $788 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Sheffield Square have?
Some of Sheffield Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sheffield Square currently offering any rent specials?
Sheffield Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sheffield Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Sheffield Square is pet friendly.
Does Sheffield Square offer parking?
Yes, Sheffield Square offers parking.
Does Sheffield Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sheffield Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sheffield Square have a pool?
Yes, Sheffield Square has a pool.
Does Sheffield Square have accessible units?
Yes, Sheffield Square has accessible units.
Does Sheffield Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sheffield Square has units with dishwashers.
