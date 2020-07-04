All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 604 Beatty Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
604 Beatty Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

604 Beatty Drive

604 Beatty Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

604 Beatty Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property is a cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, new carpet in bedroom's, new laminate wood flooring in the living & kitchen area, painting, ceiling fan light fixtures throughout property, Fenced in Back Yard! Open Floor Plan Concept for Kitchen & Living Room. No Pet's allowed, must have 12 months current or previous rental history in good standing. Complete TAR Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 current 30 day pay-stub) Copy of DL, All required documents + Non-Refundable Application Fee ($40.00 each person) must be turned in at the office, No emailing or faxing... Thank You!

Sorry No Housing Voucher Allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Beatty Drive have any available units?
604 Beatty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Beatty Drive have?
Some of 604 Beatty Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Beatty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Beatty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Beatty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 Beatty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 604 Beatty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 604 Beatty Drive offers parking.
Does 604 Beatty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Beatty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Beatty Drive have a pool?
No, 604 Beatty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 Beatty Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Beatty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Beatty Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Beatty Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District