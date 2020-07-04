604 Beatty Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Property is a cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, new carpet in bedroom's, new laminate wood flooring in the living & kitchen area, painting, ceiling fan light fixtures throughout property, Fenced in Back Yard! Open Floor Plan Concept for Kitchen & Living Room. No Pet's allowed, must have 12 months current or previous rental history in good standing. Complete TAR Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 current 30 day pay-stub) Copy of DL, All required documents + Non-Refundable Application Fee ($40.00 each person) must be turned in at the office, No emailing or faxing... Thank You!



Sorry No Housing Voucher Allowed!