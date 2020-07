Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed guest parking

Spend a relaxing weekend lounging at the sparkling swimming pool with family and friends. Challenge yourself to an energizing workout in the fully equipped fitness center. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds from your private patio or balcony. Take advantage of the available detached garages. Get work done at the resident business center. Invite neighbors to an evening cookout at the on-site barbeque area. Our residences have many features designed to make your life more comfortable. 9-foot ceilings with crown molding make your space feel open and airy while in-unit washer and dryer hook-ups save you time. Mission Mayfield Downs is close to everything you need for comfortable living. It is located near State Highway 360, I-20, I-30 and State Highway 161, and minutes away from dining, shopping and entertainment including Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor, Texas Ranger Ballpark and AT&T Stadium.