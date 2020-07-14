Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage hot tub tennis court accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments game room key fob access online portal package receiving playground pool table trash valet valet service

Comfort. Convenience. Design. Decor.



These are just a few other things residents love about Grand Prairie’s Indigo Pointe apartments. Know what else they love?



LOCATION: Where else are you going to find an apartment that’s close to everything? Located directly between Dallas and Fort Worth, Grand Prairie is just minutes away from the airport, AT&T Stadium, and Six Flags. Enjoy easy access to multiple major freeways, such as I-20, Highway 161, and Highway 360. However, you won't have to travel far with an abundance of shopping, including Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, The Highlands, the brand new IKEA that’s just minutes away, and a multitude of restaurants nearby.



VARIETY: Ah, the spice of life. Indigo Pointe has a wide range of apartments for rent, in whatever size you need: 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms. Choose between a unit with a patio or even one with a larger living space able to accommodate sectionals or multiple furniture pieces-take your pick!



LUXURY: Indigo Pointe’s upgraded apar