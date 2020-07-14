All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like Indigo Pointe Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
Indigo Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

Indigo Pointe Apartments

3033 Bardin Rd · (972) 325-7124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Sheffield Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0623 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 1016 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,111

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 1021 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0310 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 0521 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 1118 · Avail. now

$1,413

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0501 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,002

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indigo Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
tennis court
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
game room
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
trash valet
valet service
Comfort. Convenience. Design. Decor.

These are just a few other things residents love about Grand Prairie’s Indigo Pointe apartments. Know what else they love?

LOCATION: Where else are you going to find an apartment that’s close to everything? Located directly between Dallas and Fort Worth, Grand Prairie is just minutes away from the airport, AT&T Stadium, and Six Flags. Enjoy easy access to multiple major freeways, such as I-20, Highway 161, and Highway 360. However, you won't have to travel far with an abundance of shopping, including Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, The Highlands, the brand new IKEA that’s just minutes away, and a multitude of restaurants nearby.

VARIETY: Ah, the spice of life. Indigo Pointe has a wide range of apartments for rent, in whatever size you need: 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms. Choose between a unit with a patio or even one with a larger living space able to accommodate sectionals or multiple furniture pieces-take your pick!

LUXURY: Indigo Pointe’s upgraded apar

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $65 per adult; $75 joint
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom); $200 (2 bedroom); $300 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $4/month, Valet trash: $20/month
Pets Allowed: dogs
fee: $350
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Parking Lot;Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indigo Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Indigo Pointe Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,036 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Indigo Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Indigo Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indigo Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Indigo Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Indigo Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Indigo Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Indigo Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Indigo Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Indigo Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Indigo Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Indigo Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Indigo Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Indigo Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Indigo Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Indigo Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indigo Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Indigo Pointe Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity