Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5002 Red River Trail

5002 Red River Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5002 Red River Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Apply Today!! Move in Ready~

Charming Single family home in a great Location. You are going to fall in love with this Spacious home with lots of upgrades!! Open concept with large kitchen that is open to the main living area , which boasts a cozy brick fireplace, perfect for those winter nights. You could also find the entertaining area out in your back yard that include a cover patio and pool for all your summer afternoons.

STUNNING 3/2 Single Family HOME INCLUDING:
1770 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2.Baths
Open Concept Floor Plan
GRANITE Countertop in Kitchen with tile back splash
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
Custom Kitchen Island
Dining Area
Master Suite
Large Walk-In Closet
Spacious Master Bathroom
Laundry Area including Full Size Washer & Dryer.
Ceiling Fans
Wood Burning Fireplace
Dark Plank Flooring & Carpet
Attached Back Entry Garage
Wood Fenced Yard
Stunning pool with spa (Tenant Responsibility)
Covered Patio
Pet Friendly.
MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!
** Pool maintenance included

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above.(The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great Grand Prairie Location:
Easy Access to Major Highway, 360, I-20.
Near Joe Pool Lake, Parks.
Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment and Shopping!!

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

