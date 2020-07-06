5002 Red River Trail

Amenities

Apply Today!! Move in Ready~



Charming Single family home in a great Location. You are going to fall in love with this Spacious home with lots of upgrades!! Open concept with large kitchen that is open to the main living area , which boasts a cozy brick fireplace, perfect for those winter nights. You could also find the entertaining area out in your back yard that include a cover patio and pool for all your summer afternoons.



STUNNING 3/2 Single Family HOME INCLUDING:

1770 Sq. Ft (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2.Baths

Open Concept Floor Plan

GRANITE Countertop in Kitchen with tile back splash

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Stove w/Oven

INCLUDES Microwave

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Garbage Disposal

Custom Kitchen Island

Dining Area

Master Suite

Large Walk-In Closet

Spacious Master Bathroom

Laundry Area including Full Size Washer & Dryer.

Ceiling Fans

Wood Burning Fireplace

Dark Plank Flooring & Carpet

Attached Back Entry Garage

Wood Fenced Yard

Stunning pool with spa (Tenant Responsibility)

Covered Patio

Pet Friendly.

MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!

** Pool maintenance included



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above.(The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Great Grand Prairie Location:

Easy Access to Major Highway, 360, I-20.

Near Joe Pool Lake, Parks.

Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment and Shopping!!



Call TODAY!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.