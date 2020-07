Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym game room playground pool pool table bbq/grill lobby cats allowed accessible parking courtyard internet access volleyball court

Canyon Grove is a premier apartment community, offering residents comfort and convenience in one and two bedroom homes. These apartments in Grand Prairie, TX are built with contemporary features, and select apartments are newly renovated with all of the upgrades that you have been looking for. Each kitchen includes a frost-free refrigerator with an ice maker and has plenty of cabinet space for all of your necessities. The bedrooms come with walk-in closets that make it easy to organize your belongings with space to spare. The apartments also include private patios or balconies that offer stunning views of the property or surrounding neighborhood. Explore the property to discover all of the amenities that you have to enjoy. The on-site fitness center includes plenty of exercise equipment to keep you active and healthy. The resident clubhouse offers the perfect meeting spot for you, your guests and your neighbors. These Grand Prairie apartments offer the close-knit community that you ...