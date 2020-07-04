All apartments in Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
4965 Briar Oaks Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4965 Briar Oaks Lane

4965 Briar Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4965 Briar Oaks Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love living in this luxurious home! Interior features include high ceilings, stylish light fixtures, beautiful hardwood and tile floors, and large windows to allow natural light in the home. The spacious kitchen provides rich cabinets, updated appliances, and an granite counter tops. The inviting family room includes a cozy fireplace. The gorgeous master bathroom boasts a soak-in tub and dual sinks. Complete with a fenced backyard. This home won't last long, apply online today!

Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4965 Briar Oaks Lane have any available units?
4965 Briar Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4965 Briar Oaks Lane have?
Some of 4965 Briar Oaks Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4965 Briar Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4965 Briar Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4965 Briar Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4965 Briar Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4965 Briar Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4965 Briar Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 4965 Briar Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4965 Briar Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4965 Briar Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 4965 Briar Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4965 Briar Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 4965 Briar Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4965 Briar Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4965 Briar Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.

