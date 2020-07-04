4965 Briar Oaks Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love living in this luxurious home! Interior features include high ceilings, stylish light fixtures, beautiful hardwood and tile floors, and large windows to allow natural light in the home. The spacious kitchen provides rich cabinets, updated appliances, and an granite counter tops. The inviting family room includes a cozy fireplace. The gorgeous master bathroom boasts a soak-in tub and dual sinks. Complete with a fenced backyard. This home won't last long, apply online today!



Please verify schools.